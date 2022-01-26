BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday held a moment of silence before the Board of Public Works hearing to honor the three Baltimore firefighters who died after responding to a fire in a vacant city rowhome that partially collapsed.
Before his tribute, the governor said the incident “was truly a horrific tragedy,” and that flags in the state will remain at half-staff in honor of Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter Kelsey Sadler and firefighter Kenny Lacayo.
“Our hearts go out to their families and to their brothers and sisters in the fire department,” Hogan said.
Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo were among the first responders at a fire in a vacant home in the 200 block of S. Stricker Street about 6 a.m. Monday. At some point, a partial collapse occurred, trapping four firefighters inside, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said.
According to Ford, the fourth firefighter, John McMaster, had his condition updated on Tuesday to fair. After a visit at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Ford said McMaster is conscious and alert.
Hogan said he was thankful for the news McMaster is improving and wished him a speedy recovery.
“I want to ask all Marylanders to keep all of the families and the entire Baltimore City Fire Department in their prayers,” he said.