BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is anxiously awaiting the opening of the new Lexington Market but before that happens, the market wants to hear from residents about what they want to see in community programming.

The market launched an 18-question survey to find out how residents think it should mold a community vision for the market. The community vision includes organization and institution involvement, activities and events.

The events could include concerts, arts events, personal development programs, recreation and even farmers markets.

The survey also asks what visitors want to get out of food in the market. The market recently announced Taharka Brothers Ice Cream and Ovenbird Bakery will be joining the mix.

Lexington Market has received hundreds of vendor applications for space in the new building. The market is looking for applications of all kinds but particularly from butchery, fresh produce, Indian food, sushi, BBQ, burgers, and candy or snack food.

Known as the longest continuously operating public market in the United States, the 240-year-old institution is undergoing a $40 million redevelopment and renovation by Baltimore-based developer Seawall.

The transformation calls for a new 61,000-square-foot market building to be constructed on the existing south parking lot and the demolition of the arcade building.

Once the project is complete, an open space will become a pedestrian plaza on Lexington Street. The market has remained open during construction, which started in February 2020.