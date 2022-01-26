BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have a lot to discuss so let’s go at it in chronological order. And the beginning of the discussion is the COLD of tonight.

The record low for this date is 2° set in 1961, when Kennedy was President. The average overnight low is now 25°. We are forecasting a low of 14°, and that would be the coldest night of the Winter season so far. (We are a little over 1/3 third of the way through the season at this point.)

Still chilly tomorrow with a high of only 35°. That is below the average of 43°. By tomorrow night the winds shift around to the SSE and a bit mild air arrives with a low, forecast, of 25°.

#mdwx Tomorrow's headlines much the same and this day squared away. Call the high 35°. pic.twitter.com/DQtcsIQbQM — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 27, 2022

Of course, that wind shift will be in advance of the potentially impactful Nor’easter headed up the coast Friday and Saturday. And here comes the discussion of a potentially impactful storm.

The thinking right now is that by lunchtime Friday snowfall will begin in Baltimore, amping up during the bedtime hours with areas east of Baltimore getting the brunt of the event.

By late breakfast, the Western Shore should be clearing out, and by early afternoon the Nor’easter should be well away from us. Then it gets windy, and cold through the rest of the weekend.

#mdwx As we are discussing, potentially, the coldest night of the season so far, a look into next week and FINALLY a bit of a mild up. pic.twitter.com/P63b5XQJtg — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 26, 2022

As for snowfall totals, we are confident we will see some moveable snow here, and again, much more toward the East as this appears to be quite a coastal event. But appears is a BIG word here.

Some storms show their cards early, some do not. And that is the case with this one.

We have issued an ALERT DAY for Saturday as we do believe there will be an impact on plans you have or want to make. But let’s hold off on the numbers until tomorrow.

#WJZFirstAlert: Tonight into Thursday morning will be bitterly cold! Mid teens for #Baltimore. Single digits to the north and don't even get me started on western #Maryland! #WJZ pic.twitter.com/fSAKxMMjWV — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 26, 2022

A little snow, or maybe more snow, still falls under the category of “Winter Weather Arrives.” Hence the real bottom line, a WEATHER ALERT DAY.