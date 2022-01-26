HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward died by an apparent suicide Tuesday, the city announced Wednesday.
Ward died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the city said in a statement on Twitter.
“We are heartbroken by this loss and share our sympathy for the Mayor’s family,” the statement said.
Ward became interim mayor at the beginning of 2021 and won the May 2021 election with 58 percent of the vote.
Governor Larry Hogan said in a Twitter post that he was saddened to learn about the death of Ward.
“The First Lady and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward,” Hogan said on Twitter. “We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Ward family and the people of Hyattsville as they grieve this tragic loss.”
The city said community members in need of grief counseling or mental health support are encouraged to contact Community Crisis Services, Inc.: dial 211 and press 1 or call 800-273-TALK; or the Affiliated Sante Group crisis support line: 301-429-2185.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
