By CBS Baltimore Staff
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A person died after they were hit by a MARC train Wednesday evening in Odenton, WJZ has learned.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. and an investigation is underway, Amtrak said. According to fire officials, it happened on the 2900 block of Conway Road, not at a station. The nearest MARC train stop is at Bowie State University.

Amtrak said trains traveling through the Baltimore area can expect rail congestion and residual delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated

