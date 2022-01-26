BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens special teams ace Anthony Levine Sr. is retiring after a decade with the team.

The Ravens said Levine will transition into a scouting and coaching assistant with the club this season.

“Tough, smart, persistent and dependable, Anthony represents the very best of what it means to be a Raven,” coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “A relentless competitor and man of high character, Anthony poured every part of himself into the team. He worked tirelessly to become one of the NFL’s best special teams players, and he could always be relied upon to contribute at a high level on defense — no matter the role he was asked to play.

Harbaugh also called Levine “a terrific leader of men” who helps his teammates get better.

“It’s been a privilege to coach Anthony for the past 10 years, and I am grateful to forever call him a friend,” he said.

On Twitter, Levine appeared to acknowledge the news by posting, “Good morning today is the day!”

After two years on the practice squad with the Green Bay Packers, Levine joined the Ravens in 2012 for their Super Bowl run, appearing in two games. In the nine seasons since, he’s played in every single one of the Ravens’ games, with the exception of 2020, when he missed one.

During that stretch, Levine played 70% or more of Baltimore’s special teams snaps in eight seasons. In 2015, the year he saw his greatest share of plays on defense, he only saw the field for 52% of the special teams plays.

From 2013-20, he played in 117 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak in Ravens history, the team said.

He ends his career with a franchise-record 62 tackles on kick and punt coverage, along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a member of the defense, Levine recorded 87 tackles, 16 passes defensed, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, the team said.

In a statement, Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton, who joined the team in 2014, said Levine was the first player he called into his office after taking over coordinator duties three years ago.

“I reiterated to him what I expected from him as the voice of our unit,” Horton said. “He’s the kind of player you can count on day-in and day-out to get the guys playing at the level we needed them to play in order for us to uphold our standard as one of the best special teams units in this league.”

The team also heralded Levine’s charitable work with his 4Every1 Foundation helping at-risk youth with mentoring, classes, clinics and other experiences.

Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta noted how Levine beat the odds as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State, going on to have a 10-year career in professional football.

“‘Co-Cap’ epitomizes mental grit, physical toughness and intelligence, and he has an uncanny ability to rally others,” he said. He also excelled on every phase of special teams and contributed on defense as a safety, nickel, dime and many other important roles. Anthony is a forever Raven, as selfless as they come.”