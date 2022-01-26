BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several students were pepper sprayed and one was taken to a hospital after a pair of fights broke out Wednesday at Perry Hall High School, school administrators confirmed.
In a letter to parents, Principal Craig Reed said two fights involving several students unfolded on campus about 11:30 a.m. Reed said a school resource officer intervened and discharged pepper spray, and Baltimore County police were called in to assist.READ MORE: Delaware Man Who Died In Maryland Troopers' Custody IDed
One student in need of medical attention was taken to a hospital, Reed said. Several other students were treated for exposure to the pepper spray on site by paramedics and the school nurse.READ MORE: Maryland Board OKs Contract For State House Restoration
Reed said students involved in the fights will face discipline based on the school policy and student handbook, and he warned that students could face criminal consequences for fights.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Offers Free Grocery Shuttle Service
“I want to remind our students and our community that fighting in schools will not be tolerated,” Reed said. “It is dangerous and extremely disruptive to the school operations. We will take swift disciplinary action and may refer students to law enforcement.”