BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coworkers and loved ones of Chesley Patterson gathered Wednesday in Little Italy to honor him with a vigil. Patterson, a manager at La Scala Ristorante Italiano, was killed early Monday morning, according to the restaurant.

Co-workers told WJZ he was fatally shot near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway in Fells Point just after midnight. The shooting happened shortly after Patterson closed up shop and was on the way home.

Coworkers are setting up a vigil for Chelsey Patterson, the general manager of La Scala in Little Italy. Patterson was shot and killed after midnight Sunday after closing up shop. Those who know him say he was loved by many and had a huge heart. @wjz #baltimore pic.twitter.com/7W1oheiHmy — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) January 26, 2022

Dozens gathered to honor their friend and coworker Wednesday night to talk about and shed tears over Patterson. Those who knew Patterson said he was like family and was loved by everyone.

The city shut down part of Eastern Avenue for the vigil, and the owners of the restaurant have invited anyone to come out and honor “Chesco” Patterson.

Hundreds are gathered outside La Scala to remember Chesley Patterson – the general manager of La Scala who was shot and killed early Monday morning. Those who know him tell me he was loved by many and will be missed @wjz #baltimore pic.twitter.com/wpglKAIbRl — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) January 27, 2022

Today, Mayor Brandon Scott spoke about the violence in the city.

“We have to have self-accountability and community accountability as well,” Scott said. “We need people to know where their children are. If your children are coming home with things you know don’t belong to them, if you know they and their friends are involved in things that they shouldn’t, say something.