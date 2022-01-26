BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday an Alert Day due to an increasing confidence a significant storm will impact the area.
Accumulating snow is likely, but it is still unclear on the amount of snow that will fall near the I-95 Corridor.
Confidence is high that we will be dealing with very cold temperatures and gusty winds Saturday into Sunday.
Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track the latest on this storm's path.