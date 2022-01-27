BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An $18,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed the husband of a Baltimore police lieutenant this week.
James E. Blue III was found shot multiple times in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue about 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
Sources confirmed to WJZ that Blue, a father of three, is the husband of a police lieutenant. He also was the brother of Shelonda Stokes, president and executive director of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
Details on the circumstances of the shooting and a possible motive have not been released.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday said the state will match the $4,000 reward offered by Metro Crime Stoppers for tips leading to Blue's killer, and the police union has committed $10,000 more for information resulting in an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2581. Tips can also be made online or through the organization’s mobile app.
