BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman in Arizona were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2017 murder of a missing woman from Anne Arundel County, police said.

After homicide detectives in the county and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office secured warrants last week, Christina Gail Harnish, 45, and Williams Eugene Rice Jr., 46, both of Tucson, Arizona, were arrested with help from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Thursday.

Harnish and Rice are charged in the murder of Megan Leah Tilman, who had been reported missing on Nov. 1, 2017. A family member said Tilman was last heard from on from on Sept. 26 of that year.

On Oct. 18, police were called to Shady Side for possible recovered human remains and searched the shoreline, finding skeletal remains.

Those s were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which ruled the death a homicide and determined the victim was a was a Caucasian, Hispanic or Asian female, between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5.

Upon learning of the missing persons report, investigators obtained DNA samples form Tilman’s family and determined there was a match with the recovered remains.

Police said they pursued multiple leads over the years and traveled the country to interview several witnesses, and the agency received assistance in its investigation from the FBI.

Harnish and Rice are awaiting extradition back to Maryland, police said.

Anne Arundel County police are still seeking information on the case and ask anyone with details to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.