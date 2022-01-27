BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa on Thursday issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert declaration from Friday evening through Sunday morning, when a Nor’easter is expected to bring snow to the region.
"I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold," said Dzirasa. "Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations."
The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” on both Friday and Saturday in anticipation of a wintry mix that will turn into snow. The Baltimore metropolitan area could see 1-3 inches of snow, with higher amounts in the eastern and southern parts of the state.
The city issues Code Blue alerts are when temperatures, including the wind chill, are expected to hit 13 degrees or lower, or conditions threaten vulnerable populations. There have been three cold weather-related deaths in Baltimore this winter, according to the health department.
From Nov. 21 to March 15, the city’s cold weather season, municipal agencies will distribute meals to at-risk seniors, help residents apply for energy assistance and assist with weatherizing homes.
The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services also works to expand capacity at shelters.
On Code Blue days, health officials advise residents to do the following:
- Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.
- Wear a hat and/or scarf outside
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol
- Walk slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them to prevent falls
- Check on children, the elderly and chronically ill
- Provide appropriate shelter for pets