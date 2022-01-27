BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County mother is one of the recent victims of Baltimore violence, and police are asking for help finding her shooter.

Cheryl McCormack’s husband said she was trying to make some extra money by driving for DoorDash earlier this week when she was shot and killed. Police said it was an attempted robbery.

“I’m going after the city,” McCormack’s husband, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “This has got to stop. It’s senseless.”

McCormack’s husband is fed up with Baltimore’s ongoing violence, like so many others.

“Wife’s killed the same night as the La Scala gentlemen was killed,” he said.

Baltimore Police said McCormack was shot during a robbery around 2 a.m. Monday morning, just hours after a well-known Little Italy restaurant manager was also killed in the city.

McCormack’s husband tells WJZ she was driving for DoorDash that morning when her car broke down in the northeast 3900 block of White Avenue. She had a friend in the car with her.

“The friend was going to get gas,” her husband said. “It ran out of gas. As he was walking up the road, he was accosted by two individuals. They tried to take my wife’s wallet and her purse. She wouldn’t give it up and they shot her.”

The friend survived the robbery, but the suspects got away.

People in the area are shocked by the shooting.

“I walk around here every day,” Teon Little of Baltimore said. “I don’t normally see stuff like that.”

McCormack’s husband said he plans to write to the city about the violence that took his wife’s life. She leaves behind three children.

“(She was) fun,” he said. “Loving. Good mother. We’re going to get through this and we won’t forget.”

McCormack’s family will lay her to rest on Tuesday.

Police have not made any arrests in her murder. If you know anything, you’re asked to give them a call.