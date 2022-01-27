BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is warning residents of companies offering door-to-door COVID-19 testing, saying people who took the tests have reported not receiving results after several weeks and do not know if their personal information is secure.
“We are monitoring these activities, but consumers should be on the alert and are urged to protect themselves against identity theft and scams by only getting tested at approved testing sites or using an FDA-authorized at home test,” said Frosh.
The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division advised Marylanders to only get tested on approved sites listed on the state’s website, covidtest.maryland.gov. or to use FDA-approved at-home kits.READ MORE: Fading Hospitalizations & Positivity Show Promise In Maryland's Fight Against COVID-19 Omicron Variant
Local health departments should also have information available on testing locations.
