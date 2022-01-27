First Alert WeatherWeather Alert Day For Friday And Saturday Due To Snow Potential
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Firefighters embrace each other after a deceased firefighter was pulled out of a building collapse while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial service has been announced for three Baltimore firefighters killed in the line of service Monday.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning, vacant home in West Baltimore.

READ MORE: Man 29, Killed In Northeast Baltimore Stabbing

A fourth firefighter who was trapped, John McMaster, was released Thursday from Shock Trauma after being hospitalized in critical condition. Sadler on Thursday was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.

READ MORE: DoorDash Driver & Mother Of 3 Killed In Attempted Robbery In Baltimore

The memorial service will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2, a time for the service is to be decided.

MORE NEWS: Ravens Hire Mike Macdonald As New Defensive Coordinator

From the convention center, the late firefighter’s bodies will be transported to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, a 70-acre cemetery in Timonium. A wake will be held at Timonium Fairgrounds.

CBS Baltimore Staff