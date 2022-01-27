BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial service has been announced for three Baltimore firefighters killed in the line of service Monday.
Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning, vacant home in West Baltimore.
A fourth firefighter who was trapped, John McMaster, was released Thursday from Shock Trauma after being hospitalized in critical condition. Sadler on Thursday was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.
The memorial service will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2, a time for the service is to be decided.
From the convention center, the late firefighter’s bodies will be transported to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, a 70-acre cemetery in Timonium. A wake will be held at Timonium Fairgrounds.