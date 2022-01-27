PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A school resource officer was hospitalized and two students were arrested after a fight Wednesday at Perry Hall High School, Baltimore County police said.
The incident happened one day after several students were pepper sprayed and one was taken to a hospital after a pair of fights broke out at the school.
Officers responded to the high school at 9:30 a.m. to assist an officer with the altercation, police said. The officer was hospitalized in unknown condition, but police said they have since been released from the hospital.
The students are charged with assault and disruption of school operations, police said.