BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the victims of this week’s double homicide in Dorchester County.
Cleon Mullings, 36, of Oxford, and Kelvin Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge, were found dead inside a building on Park Lane in Cambridge shortly before midnight Tuesday, Maryland State Police said.
Both men had signs of multiple blunt force injuries, police said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
Both men had signs of multiple blunt force injuries, police said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Crime scene technicians are processing evidence and unspecified items recovered at the scene that police say could have been used against the victim.
Investigators continue to follow up on leads, examine forensic evidence, and conduct interviews.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police 443-684-1216. Callers may remain anonymous.
