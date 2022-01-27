BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police went door to door in a Northeast Baltimore neighborhood Thursday as they worked to solve the homicide of the husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant.

The reward for information has been increased to $18,000, with $10,000 coming from the city’s police union.

James Blue III was shot multiple times outside a home he recently purchased in the 1400-block of Walker Avenue near Loch Raven Boulevard in Northeast Baltimore.

Blue, a father of three and husband of Baltimore police Lt. Lekeshia Blue, was reportedly outside waiting for an appliance delivery and on the phone with his son when someone opened fire on him.

Many longtime neighbors are in shock over this brutal crime.

“I hope it’s going to change for the better. It can’t get worse,” one 25-year resident told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “The police, the commissioner, the mayor—whoever is in charge, they’ve got to step up their game. Something will have to change. If not, we won’t have a Baltimore.”

The mayor has defended his crime plan and asked that people be more involved in their communities.

“This is bigger than one person. This is bigger than one government. This is a disease that’s been strangling Baltimore for so long,” Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday.

Police told WJZ they do not believe Blue was targeted because of this wife’s job in internal affairs for the BPD.

The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 in the afternoon, leaving many here shaken.

“It could happen to anyone, and it does send a message that it could happen anywhere,” said Mark Thomas, who has lived on Walker Avenue for 11 years. “It was still light out. It was crazy. I couldn’t get up to the street corner because of all the police.”

Baltimore has seen more than 30 homicides, making this the deadliest January in decades.

Police have not provided an official description of any possible suspects.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous with your tips.