TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is allowing full-capacity crowds at indoor athletic events starting Thursday night, while keeping a mask mandate in place, the athletic department said.
The Tigers men's basketball team is scheduled to take on Delaware at 7 p.m. in SECU Arena.
Concession stands offering food and drinks have also reopened, the athletic department said.
All attendees and personnel, regardless of their vaccination status, have to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth while indoors.
"These new procedures are enacted in cooperation with the Towson University medical advisory committee and the University System of Maryland," Towson officials said.
Additionally, the athletic department announced the Jan. 31 men’s basketball game versus James Madison University has been moved to Feb. 23.