BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer were creating this blog he would intone, “Welcome to the main event! LET’S get ready to RUMMMMBLE!” At this point, we can give you a timeline and totals for snowfall over the next 36 hours.

Now do understand this storm is still showing its “hand.” But enough cards are face up that the personality of this weather event is apparent: it is mostly going to be a “coast hugger.”

If there are any variables at this time, it might be the storm pushing offshore a bit more which would lower snow totals on the Western Shore some.

Right now we are thinking 1-2” out the I-70 corridor. 2-3 along I-95. Just across the Bay 3-4”, further over the Eastern Shore 4-6”, and along the DelMarVa 6-8+ inches.

And this is what we anticipate seeing as snow totals when this storm is over, and done with. Could there be more snow on the Western Shore? Most likely not. But there is a chance the totals cold be slightly lower. This storm continues to slowly try and move further East.

Remember wind will be a player along with temperatures well below average Saturday afternoon, night, and through Sunday.

Now here comes a stupid question, “Are you ready for some good news?” How about this, as we move through next week we will go from near 40° on Monday to near 60° on Thursday. Mon-40°, Tuess-46°, Wed-51°, Thurs-57°.

And finally this evening some great news at after this weekends "alert days."

On that very happy note, I will say, “Good Evening.” Stay safe, and stay tuned for updates through all of tomorrow.