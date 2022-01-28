BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and two more were wounded in a trio of shootings that played out across Baltimore between late Thursday and early Friday, authorities said.
The first shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. near the corner of Lorelly Avenue and Bowleys Lane, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the scene found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency In Eastern Shore Counties Ahead Of Winter Storm
About an hour later, a second shooting less than a mile away brought officers to the 4800 block of Parkside Drive, where they found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.
The second shooting victim told police he was walking toward Shannon Drive when he heard gunfire and took off running. After realizing he had been shot, the man said, he went to get help.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Schools To Award $1,000 Bonuses To Permanent Full-Time Employees
Shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Frederick Avenue. There they found a man who had been shot in the chest and leg. He was taken to an area hospital and remains in serious condition.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Weather Cancellations: Maryland Schools, Businesses & Government Offices