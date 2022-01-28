BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore County schools are closing early Friday morning due to a water main break, Baltimore County Public Schools said.
Golden Ring Middle School dismissed students at 10:15 a.m. and Shady Spring Elementary is letting students out at 10:45 a.m., the school district said.
All after-school and evening activities at both schools have been canceled as a result, the district said.
The district said the early dismissals are due to a water main break in the community.