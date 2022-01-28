First Alert WeatherFriday & Saturday Are Alert Days Due To Snow & Wind Threat
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Public Schools, Golden Ring Middle School, Shady Spring Elementary School, Water Main Break

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore County schools are closing early Friday morning due to a water main break, Baltimore County Public Schools said.

Golden Ring Middle School dismissed students at 10:15 a.m. and Shady Spring Elementary is letting students out at 10:45 a.m., the school district said.

READ MORE: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Through Saturday

All after-school and evening activities at both schools have been canceled as a result, the district said.

READ MORE: DoorDash Driver & Mother Of 3 Killed In Attempted Robbery In Baltimore

The district said the early dismissals are due to a water main break in the community.

MORE NEWS: Winter Storm Expected To Be 'Coast Hugger,' But I-95 Corridor Will See Snow

 

CBS Baltimore Staff