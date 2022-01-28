BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools is awarding $1,000 bonuses to all full-time employees for their extraordinary efforts throughout the pandemic, Superintendent George Arlotto said Friday.

The bonuses will be paid in two installments, with the first tentatively set for March 10 and the second scheduled for June 22, the school district said. The district said permanent employees who aren’t full-time will receive prorated bonus payments.

In a statement, the superintendent expressed pride in the “unrelenting dedication” school district employees have displayed “in the face of circumstances no one could have anticipated.”

“In every school and office throughout our system, the members of our AACPS family have done far more than the public will ever see to propel our students forward,” Arlotto said. “These bonuses are one small way to acknowledge that incredible work.”

The bonuses, which were negotiated with the district’s four employee unions, will be paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, though the Maryland State Department of Education must still sign off.

Besides bonuses, employees were awarded two hours of personal wellness time in December and an additional day off without losing any pay. Some employees also have the option to work remotely on Monday, the semester break day.

“Our Board and Dr. Arlotto have continually attempted to do what we could to convey our appreciation to our amazing employees,” Board of Education President Joanna Tobin said. “The pandemic has not been an easy road for anyone, and our employees have been shining stars since the outset.”

Anne Arundel County isn’t alone in showing gratitude for school employees’ efforts. Earlier this month, Howard County Public Schools announced that nearly 8,400 employees will receive $1,800 bonuses for their work throughout the pandemic.