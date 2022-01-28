BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local animal shelter is looking to reunite a stolen dog with its owner after the dog in a carjacking early Friday morning in Baltimore.
BARCS Animal Shelter said Annie, a three-year-old brindle pitbull mix, was in her owner’s car when the car was stolen around 3 a.m. on Pimlico Road and Cold Spring Lane.
“The only thing I care about is getting my sweet puppy back, she was stolen along with the vehicle,” said Conrad, Annie’s owner. “Her name is Annie, she’s a 3-year-old brindle pit-mix with white paws, a white chest, and the biggest, cutest ears you’ve ever seen.”
Conrad said Annie weighs about 55 pounds and was wearing a black dog harness and a Martingale collar with her tags. The stolen vehicle is a 2008 Black Toyota Yaris with Maryland tag: 3ENE30.
“Anyone that brings her to me or takes me to her gets a $500 cash reward and good karma for life,” Conrad told BARCS.
Conrad said he would prefer to have Annie dropped off to him directly, but BARCS is also a “safe haven” to drop off Annie as well.