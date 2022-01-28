BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Auto Show is back at the Baltimore Convention Center.

After it was canceled last year because of the pandemic, Marylanders can now once again see and test drive hundreds of new cars, trucks and SUVs at the show through Sunday.

“You know with the pandemic and the big shortage of cars it was really tough to put this together but we’re really glad to be back,” said Peter Kitzmiller, the president of the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association, the group that puts the show together.

Some of the very latest technology in the auto industry will be available for attendees to check out including some cars that are not on the road yet like the new electric Ford Lightning F-150 .

“It’s nice to be able to come and sit in them,” said Julius Jodlbauer, a Cecil County resident who visited the auto show on Friday.

And with supply chain issues now making it more difficult for dealers to have every car available for potential buyers to see in-person, some say auto shows like this are a great way for people to actually get inside and see cars they might want.

“I think we need auto shows more now than ever,” said Samuel Paul, a product specialist narrator with Toyota. “We’ve gotten a lot of people expressing interest since there’s not a lot of availability out of the lots.”

Kitzmiller said this year is the first time when electric vehicles have started to become more prominent at the auto show.

“I think the first thing you’re going to see is the number and different types of electric vehicle,” he said. “We have pick-up trucks SUVs, most of which have a range of over 300 miles.”

Attendees can also learn about installing an EV charging station and incentives available for going electric.

“Electric cars aren’t going to be for everybody right away but it’s a good start,” said Kitzmiller.