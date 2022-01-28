BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland schools and businesses are adjusting their schedules and canceling activities due to winter weather.
To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.
You can also check out our school-specific list of cancellations and schedule changes here.
SCHOOLS
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- All in-person, AACPS-sponsored evening and weekend activities canceled
- Baltimore County Public Schools
- All after-school, evening and weekend activities canceled, including community activities
- Virtual tutoring activities may continue as scheduled
- Carroll County Public Schools
-
- All after-school and evening activities canceled Friday, including community activities
- Harford County Public Schools
- All after-school, evening and weekend activities canceled
- Cecil College
- Campus closing at 3 p.m. Friday, online classes as scheduled
- Mount Zion Baptist Christian School
- Closing campus on Friday at 4 p.m.
BUSINESSES
- National Aquarium
- Closing at 6 p.m. on Friday
