First Alert WeatherFriday & Saturday Are Alert Days Due To Snow & Wind Threat
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Baltimore County Public Schools, Carroll County Public Schools, Cecil College, Harford County Public Schools, Maryland Weather, Mount Zion Baptist Christian School, National Aquarium, nor'easter, Weather Cancellations, Winter storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland schools and businesses are adjusting their schedules and canceling activities due to winter weather.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.

You can also check out our school-specific list of cancellations and schedule changes here.

SCHOOLS

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools
      • All in-person, AACPS-sponsored evening and weekend activities canceled
  • Baltimore County Public Schools
      • All after-school, evening and weekend activities canceled, including community activities
      • Virtual tutoring activities may continue as scheduled
  • Carroll County Public Schools
      • All after-school and evening activities canceled Friday, including community activities
  • Harford County Public Schools
      • All after-school, evening and weekend activities canceled
  • Cecil College
      • Campus closing at 3 p.m. Friday, online classes as scheduled
  • Mount Zion Baptist Christian School
      • Closing campus on Friday at 4 p.m.

BUSINESSES

  • National Aquarium
      • Closing at 6 p.m. on Friday

CBS Baltimore Staff