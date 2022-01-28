BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of plow drivers waited at the State Highway Administration in Annapolis Friday afternoon to fill up with salt at the beginning of what will be an arduous 24 hours.

“We’re out 24 hours a day and we have to be available,” said David Smith, who got a good night’s rest before he began his plow route along I-97. “40 mile an hour winds, ice. It could be dangerous,” he told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

The impact from this powerful coastal system will vary widely across the state. The farther east you are, the more snow you are likely to get.

The flakes were flying in Annapolis early in the afternoon.

Many roads across Maryland have been pretreated. The State Highway Administration said they are closely watching the I-95 corridor in central Maryland to see whether heavy snow will stretch that far west.

You can see where the plows are in real-time here.

But it is the Eastern Shore that will bear the brunt of the storm in Maryland.

“This storm that’s headed our way is making us nervous, it’s making me nervous especially in the eastern part of the state,” said eye SHA’s Sherry Christian.

While the amount of snow will vary, everyone will be impacted by the bitter cold.

Governor Hogan declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon.

The emergency mobilized more than one hundred members of the Maryland National Guard. “These soldiers will be ready to assist state and local agencies in responding to potential impacts from heavy snowfall with 50 tactical vehicles for evacuation transportation,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

“We urge Marylanders to take this winter storm seriously, especially residents on the Eastern Shore, where we are anticipating blizzard-like conditions,” said Governor Hogan. “Stay off the roads tonight for your own safety, and so that the crews and first responders can do their jobs. We will continue to monitor this winter storm closely and provide updates as it progresses.”

Ocean City officials warned of the impending blizzard.

Those clearing the roads have a message for drivers:

“Stay home. Let us do our job,” plow driver Herb Branham told Hellgren. “We get a train going, and they try to get up beside us cut in between us. It’s just a nightmare.”