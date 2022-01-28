BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial service will be held on Wednesday for three Baltimore firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died Monday after a partial collapse trapped them in a burning, vacant home in West Baltimore.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Gov. Hogan Declares State Of Emergency In Eastern Shore Counties Ahead Of Winter Storm
A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was released from Shock Trauma on Thursday, the same day Sadler was posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
The memorial service will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
From the convention center, the late firefighters’ bodies will be escorted to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, a 70-acre cemetery in Timonium.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Schools To Award $1,000 Bonuses To Permanent Full-Time Employees
A wake will be held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.
If you would like to help the families of these fallen heroes, the Baltimore City Fire Foundation is accepting donations on their behalf.
The foundation routinely raises money for the families and survivors of firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty.MORE NEWS: 1 Man Killed, 2 Wounded In Trio Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
To make a donation, visit the foundation’s website and look for the link to donate.