BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were dozens of flight delays and cancellations as a winter storm swept into the Baltimore/Washington metro region on Friday, according to data provided by FlightAware.
The flight-tracking website showed that there were 113 flight delays and 44 flight cancellations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as of 11:15 p.m.
Southwest Airlines was responsible most of the canceled flights—with 38 flights canceled.
The company also had the largest number of delayed flights. It shouldered 81 of the 113 delays, per the data.
Flights could still be impacted by the weather on Saturday, officials cautioned.
“Please confirm flight status with your airline this weekend before heading to the airport,” the airport tweeted Friday.
The airport has a team working to keep its paths clear as the snow falls.

Our snow team will work throughout the night to monitor and maintain safe conditions in our airfield, plus other surfaces such as the terminal roadway, sidewalks and parking lots.
— BWI Marshall Airport January 29, 2022