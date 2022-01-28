BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the murder of her brother, James Blue III, Downtown Partnership president Shelonda Stokes released a statement lamenting the loss from “a senseless act of gun violence.”
Blue was shot multiple times on Tuesday afternoon while waiting outside a home he recently purchased in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.
The father of three and husband of Baltimore police Lt. Lekeshia Blue was reportedly waiting for an appliance delivery and on the phone with his son when someone opened fire.
Stokes said Blue, 43, was a fourth-generation Baltimore resident.
"He believed in this city and wanted to do his part in creating a legacy for his family and our community," she said. "He was a 20-year employee of Amtrak, a budding real estate investor, and a life-long learner always looking for new challenges. Our personal and collective loss is immense."
She called for Baltimoreans to come together to start a healing process and end the acts of violence like the one that killer her brother, who had the nickname “Peabo.”
“We want Peabo to be remembered for his sense of humor, his ambition and his heart,” she said.
Police on Thursday canvassed the area of the shooting hoping to get information.
There's an $18,000 reward for information on the case, with $10,000 coming from the city's police union.
Police told WJZ they do not believe Blue was targeted because of this wife’s job in internal affairs for the BPD.