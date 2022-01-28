BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a Nor’easter expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the region, state and Baltimore crews are preparing city roads for accumulation from Friday evening through Saturday.

The steadiest snowfall is expected to hit the city between 7 and 11 p.m., and with the ground temperatures likely near freezing, the snow is expected to stick to the roads, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said.

Snow crews in the city will be deployed about 4 p.m. to monitor the roads and pre-treat them with salt brine.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said Thursday the agency is monitoring the forecast and preparing to spread salt brine on the state’s numbered roadways.

“Motorists are advised to avoid or delay travel during inclement weather,” the agency said. “Most of the storm is expected to hit the Eastern Shore but it could move west at any time. The entire state must stay on alert.”

Both agencies advised motorists to drive slowly if they have to be on the roads and to clear all the snow off their vehicles.

Elevated roadways, such as bridges, overpasses and ramps, are likely to freeze first, the departments said.

WJZ’s First Alert Weather Team predicts areas in southern Maryland could see closer to 5 inches, and places east of the Chesapeake Bay could get 4 to 9 inches of snow.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. Those jurisdictions could see between 8 to 12 inches of accumulation and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.