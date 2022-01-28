First Alert WeatherBlizzard Warning In Effect For Parts Of The Eastern Shore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First responder units are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building Friday night in Charles Village, the Baltimore fire union said.

The 10-story building is on the 3500 Block of St. Paul Street, the union said. The fire is on a fourth-floor apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

