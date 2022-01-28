BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First responder units are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building Friday night in Charles Village, the Baltimore fire union said.
The 10-story building is on the 3500 Block of St. Paul Street, the union said. The fire is on a fourth-floor apartment.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Frigid, Blustery Morning In Store Saturday
No injuries have been reported.
READ MORE: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Through Saturday; Blizzard Warning Issued For 3 Eastern Shore Counties
🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥
3500 blk St Paul St 21218#CharlesVillage@odetteramos#BMORESBravest battling an apartment fire in a 4th floor apartment at a 10 story hi rise. A second alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/fo6WYJDbp9
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 29, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.MORE NEWS: Person Sought In Fire That Killed 3 Baltimore Firefighters; $30K Reward Announced