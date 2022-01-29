First Alert WeatherBlizzard Warning In Effect For Parts Of The Eastern Shore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing Thursday.

Destiny White was last seen in the 1100 block of Punjab Circle at about 3 p.m. wearing a green coat with fur around the hood and blue jeans. Her hair was braided.

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

