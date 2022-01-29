ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing Thursday.
Destiny White was last seen in the 1100 block of Punjab Circle at about 3 p.m. wearing a green coat with fur around the hood and blue jeans. Her hair was braided.
She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
#MISSING – 17 yo Destiny White, 5’6” 120 lbs. Last seen wearing green coat w/ fur around hood, blue jeans, braided hair, last seen in 1100 block of Punjab Circle, at 3 o’clock p.m. today. If located – please call 911 or 410-307-2020. pic.twitter.com/U9GTFgJnMb
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 28, 2022