By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man described as a vulnerable adult.

Clarance Grinnage, 69, was last seen Friday in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue, police said. Police did not give a time he was in that area.

Grinnage was wearing a gray shirt and pajama pants. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

