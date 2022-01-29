BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man described as a vulnerable adult.
Clarance Grinnage, 69, was last seen Friday in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue, police said. Police did not give a time he was in that area.
Grinnage was wearing a gray shirt and pajama pants. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.