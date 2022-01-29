BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The reward for information on a person of interest in a fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters is up to $100,000 following contributions from the state and a local fire union.

On Saturday, Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964 announced it would be joining the local firefighters union in contributing $10,000 to the reward, upping the total to $50,000.

Baltimore Fire Officers Local 964 & Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 are each contributing $10,000 for information that leads to the identification of the Person of Interest in the Fatal S Stricker St Fire that claimed the lives of three of Baltimore Fir… https://t.co/GTdJwZHI64 pic.twitter.com/uqgzRCY7kK — Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964 (@officers964) January 29, 2022

An hour later, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would be doubling the reward to $100,000.

The state is immediately doubling the reward for information about a person of interest in the fatal fire that led to the deaths of three firefighters to $100,000. Anyone with tips or information should contact federal or state authorities. Details: https://t.co/KJ1fYFMwvW https://t.co/SfnRHKzz6p — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 29, 2022

“As we continue to mourn our fallen heroes, we are conducting an aggressive investigation into the cause of the fire that took their lives,” he said in a statement.

Fire crews were initially called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a row home in the 200 block of S. Stricker Street about 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

A partial building collapse trapped six firefighters, the Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Three firefighters — Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo — were killed in the collapse. Two others were pulled from the collapse with minor injuries.

John McMaster was critically injured in the incident, but he was well enough to be released from Shock Trauma on Thursday.

The Baltimore office of the ATF released two images of the person of interest.

“The individual we are seeking to identify may have important information that could aid in this investigation,” said ATF Baltimore Acting Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks Jr.

The agency offered a reward of $10,000, which was soon matched by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFtips@atf.gov.