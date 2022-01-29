CATONSVILLE, MD - FEBRUARY 21: A referee holds the ball during a college basketball game between the Vermont Catamounts and the UMBC Retrievers at the Event Center on February 21, 2019 in Catsonsville, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Darnell Rogers scored the final six points for Maryland-Baltimore County and his two free throws with 1.4 seconds left lifted the Retrievers past Binghamton, 70-68 on Saturday afternoon.
Keondre Kennedy had 17 points and nine rebounds and Rogers had 17 points for UMBC (9-10, 4-4 America East Conference). L.J. Owens added 14 points. Nathan Johnson had nine rebounds.
Jacob Falko had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (8-10, 5-4). Tyler Bertram added 15 points. Christian Hinckson had 13 points.
