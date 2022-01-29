WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: Damian Chong Qui #15 of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers celebrates a shot during a basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena on November 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 22 points as Mount St. Mary’s topped St. Francis (Pennsylvania) 71-54 on Saturday.
Nana Opoku had 14 points for Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 6-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Deandre Thomas added six rebounds. Dakota Leffew also had six rebounds.
Maxwell Land had 17 points for the Red Flash (7-14, 3-7). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 11 points.