OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A foot of snow has covered Ocean City on Saturday morning, and high wind gusts are causing white-out conditions at the beach town.

Snow is falling at rates of 1 to 3 inches every hour on the Eastern Shore and won’t let up until the early afternoon hours.

#WJZFirstAlert: Ocean City has already seen a foot of snow and it will not be letting up anytime soon! Heavy snow and whipping winds over the Eastern Shore. #WJZAlertDay pic.twitter.com/5XcY0m8fJU — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 29, 2022

The main thing Ocean City Emergency Management wants people to know is to stay off the roads if you do not have to go anywhere.

WJZ was out here Friday night when it was just starting to snow. It was very windy then and the snow was sticking to the roads, making it slippery out here.

Plows are out hitting the streets, but it’s still not safe to travel.

Plows are hitting the side streets in Ocean City. Emergency services says about 9 inches has fallen and it is still not safe to be out on the roads. @wjz #WJZFirstAlert #WJZAlertDay pic.twitter.com/ZQRYeMc7BB — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) January 29, 2022

Ocean City’s emergency services director said crews treated the roads before the storm started and began plowing them as soon as snow started to fall.

The director was concerned about white-out conditions and the roads during the storm. That’s why he wants people to stay inside until the storm passes and everything is totally clear.

“We’re ready for whatever happens and we’ve got plans in place,” said Joseph Theobald. “This is not our first rodeo. We’ve done it before. Hopefully this thing will pass in a 12-hour period and hopefully we will get back to some normalcy.”

We didn’t see too many people out and about when we were out here yesterday — it is the off season.

But many events planned here are canceled this evening.

Again, emergency services wants you to stay off the roads until the storm passes.