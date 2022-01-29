Studio photograph of couple wearing PPE masks, for Covid-19 Valentine's Day. One pink background. Man is holding a red rose, with short greying hair and glasses. Woman has long red hair, wearing a red dress with white sweater and white gloves. Man has lipstick on his PPE mask.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Did you fall in love during the pandemic? Or did you muddle through the pandemic solo and are now in search of love?
These Baltimore-area venues are hosting various “singles who mingle” parties and love-nest fests as Valentine’s Day approaches. Start 2022 by meeting someone new or treating your love to a new experience.
- Tutto Fresco in Forest Hill will be teaching couples how to create savory salami roses and heart-shaped cheeses for $76 per person on Feb. 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wine tasting and a wooden heart-shaped charcuterie board are included in the ticket price.
- The Night Owl Gallery in Baltimore will host a printmaking workshop that will teach participants how to carve and print linoleum blocks that can be used to create handmade Valentine’s Day cards. The workshop will take place on Feb. 10 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- The Randallstown Community Center will celebrate the love of fashion with a Valentine’s Day gala on Feb. 12. The fashion show event kicks off at 3 p.m. and costs $30 to $50 per person.
- Schola in Baltimore will be serving an “aphrodisiacs dinner” that includes foods that are said to enhance the libido on Feb. 11 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Each meal costs $85.
- The Walden Country Club in Crofton is hosting a romantic comedy on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. For $250, couples can enjoy comedians, music, a private table, a three-course meal, and a bottle of champagne.
- Hansel Hill Farm & Orchard in Millersville is holding a relaxing bunny yoga and romantic charcuterie event for couples at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13. For $200, two people can enjoy a partner yoga session with bunnies and a charcuterie picnic that includes chocolate strawberries, flowers, drinks, and a bonfire.
- La Fontaine Bleue in Glen Burnie will be serving a gourmet surf-and-turf dinner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14. Tickets are $159 per person and include an open bar and music.
- Chesapeake Nautical Cruises in Annapolis is hosting a cruise for singletons. Couples are also allowed to participate. People can begin boarding the ship at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. Tickets are $89 per person.