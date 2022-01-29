First Alert WeatherBlizzard Warning In Effect For Parts Of The Eastern Shore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow and wind gusts are leading to crashes and traffic delays on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

As of 10:30 a.m., transportation officials have reported two crashes in Worcester County, one on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 near MD 818 outside Berlin and the other near the intersection of Coastal Highway and MD 90 in Ocean City.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 outside Berlin have been cleared as of 10;23 a.m., following about 50 minutes of delays, the State Highway Administration said.

Officials advise motorists to avoid driving in Ocean City as crews continue to plow the falling snow.

Wind gusts are blowing snow back into roads that have already been plowed, officials said, “so if you must be out driving today, stay alert, take it slow and expect some surfaces to be snow covered.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team map shows slow-moving traffic on U.S. 50 from Linwood, Maryland all the way to Ocean City.

U.S. 13 is seeing delays both north and south of Salisbury, going all the way to the Virginia border.

As of 8:16 a.m., Maryland State Police received 672 calls for service and responded to 92 crashes and 71 disabled vehicles.

