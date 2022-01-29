BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow and wind gusts are leading to crashes and traffic delays on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

As of 10:30 a.m., transportation officials have reported two crashes in Worcester County, one on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 near MD 818 outside Berlin and the other near the intersection of Coastal Highway and MD 90 in Ocean City.

Update: Worcester County; crash on US 50 east at MD 818; lane 1 and 2 are now open. #MDTraffic #mdotnews tr — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 29, 2022

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 outside Berlin have been cleared as of 10;23 a.m., following about 50 minutes of delays, the State Highway Administration said.

Update: Worcester County; crash on US 50 at MD 818 cleared; all lanes are open. #MDTraffic #mdotnews tr — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 29, 2022

Officials advise motorists to avoid driving in Ocean City as crews continue to plow the falling snow.

Avoid traveling in or to Ocean City today if possible. Crews continue to plow falling snow. #MdWx ##mdotsafety tr https://t.co/pj24z9joaM — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 29, 2022

Wind gusts are blowing snow back into roads that have already been plowed, officials said, “so if you must be out driving today, stay alert, take it slow and expect some surfaces to be snow covered.”

Gusty winds are causing snow to blow back onto roadways that have already been cleared, so if you must be out driving today, stay alert, take it slow and expect some surfaces to be snow covered. #mdotsafety #mdWx tr pic.twitter.com/qnNeeN4hg9 — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 29, 2022

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team map shows slow-moving traffic on U.S. 50 from Linwood, Maryland all the way to Ocean City.

U.S. 13 is seeing delays both north and south of Salisbury, going all the way to the Virginia border.

As of 8:16 a.m., Maryland State Police received 672 calls for service and responded to 92 crashes and 71 disabled vehicles.