By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is closed on Saturday due to the inclement weather, with a light coating of snow on the ground and temperatures hovering in the 20s.

Essential employees are still coming in to take care of the animals, and as the zoo shared on Twitter, at least two otters are enjoying the white fluffy stuff.

Check out this video of the pair rolling around in the snow. Zoo officials though you “otter” know about it.

