TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson scored a career-high 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Towson beat Drexel 66-62 on Saturday.
Nicolas Timberlake had 12 points, Cam Holden scored 11 and Antonio Rizzuto 10 for Towson (16-6, 7-2 Colonial Athletic Association).READ MORE: Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $42K Worth Of Merchandise From Hanover Tattoo Shop
Towson turned its offensive fortunes around following halftime after scoring a season-low 22 points before the break.READ MORE: Pandemic Plans: How To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Maryland
Camren Wynter scored 20 points and Amari Williams scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Dragons (9-9, 4-4).
The Tigers evened the season series against the Dragons. Drexel defeated Towson 65-61 on Jan. 3.MORE NEWS: Dog Stolen In Baltimore Carjacking Reunited With Owner
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)