ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Department of Public Works is expected to start upgrading the water main along northbound Marriottsville Road between Albeth Road and both I-70 eastbound ramps on Monday.
Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete by early April.READ MORE: Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $42K Worth Of Merchandise From Hanover Tattoo Shop
The 12-inch water main will be replaced with a 16-inch water main to enhance the flow and reliability of the water supply and improve available fire protection resources.
Flagging operations will direct traffic as needed, and signs will be posted to alert motorists of the construction.READ MORE: Pandemic Plans: How To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Maryland
Drivers are asked to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. When driving through a work zone, motorists should slow down and increase their following distance.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Lisa Brightwell, Public Works Customer Service, at 410-313-3440 or email and should reference Capital Project W-8602.MORE NEWS: Dog Stolen In Baltimore Carjacking Reunited With Owner