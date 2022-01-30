BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 66-year-old man on Sunday, according to the police.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Rueckert Avenue around 5:55 p.m. That’s where they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.READ MORE: Frigid Temperatures Continue Across Maryland While Warmer Weather Looms
Medics took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Killed After Driving Wrong Way On Interstate 95
Eight days ago, police found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that collided with parked cars on Walther Avenue—several blocks away from where the 66-year-old man was shot.
He also died from his injuries.MORE NEWS: Mount Clare Community Honors 3 Firefighters Killed In Southwest Baltimore
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.