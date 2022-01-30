Anne Arundel, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officers shot and killed a man in the 900 block of Danville Court early Sunday morning.

The deadly shooting occurred after an officer was “seriously injured” during a fight that broke out while they were trying to take a suspect into custody, county police said.

Residents of a Crofton neighborhood awoke to heavy police presence

“Yea, just very surprising today just to be walking the dog and come across the big crime scene,” Anne Arundel County residence Krysti Lantz said.

Anne Arundel County Police said they were called to the 900 block of Danville Court around 4 a.m. for a report of family violence.

“A female called 911 saying her adult son had assaulted her and wasn’t not letting her leave the residence,” Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jacklyn Davis said.

Police arrived at the house and discovered that the front door was locked. The woman who called 911 said she could hear the officers and needed them to come inside the house. They entered and made their way up to a third-floor bedroom.

“Officers immediately gave the adult son commands to get on the ground. The son complied,” Davis said. “When officers went to handcuff the son, however, he began to fight without officers.”

Police say a taser was deployed but was not effective.

The injured officer is at a trauma center in the area and in “serious condition,” Davis said.

Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad is asking the community to keep the families of all those involved in their thoughts and prayers.

“These are obviously tough calls that we respond to and officers are thrust into situations where they have to make critical decisions oftentimes very split-second decisions that they have to live with for the rest of their lives,” Awad said.

Some neighborhood residents say that they are re-thinking their personal security plans.

“[I’m] thinking about adding more security and protection to my own household because it’s literally across the street,” one man told WJZ’s Sean Streicher following the shooting. “And if it ends up on my doorstep, you don’t have a lot of time to react to it.”