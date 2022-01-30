BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Western Maryland could see some snow today while the rest of the state is still dealing with very cold temperatures.
The winds across the region will not be a strong as yesterday but will still contribute to it feeling frigid throughout the day.
We will have sunshine to start the day but later this afternoon the clouds will be moving back into the area.
The clouds will actually help us to not drop down into single digits overnight with most of our area bottoming out in the mid to low 20’s.
Heading into the week we will start to warm up gradually with temperatures above freezing on Monday and Tuesday and even reaching into the 50’s towards the middle of the week.
The warmer weather will bring some wet weather with showers expected on Thursday.