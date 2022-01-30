BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 30: Morgan State University is a public historically black research university in Baltimore. (Photo by Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Morgan State to an 82-70 win over Delaware State on Sunday.
Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Morgan State (7-10, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Keith McGee added 12 points. Isaiah Burke had 12 points.
Myles Carter had 24 points for the Hornets (2-15, 0-5), who have now lost 13 games in a row. Dominik Fragala added 15 points. Corey Perkins had 11 points. Chris Sodom had a career-high nine blocks plus 5 points and nine rebounds.
