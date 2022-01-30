CROFTON (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight in Crofton.

Police spokesperson, Jacklyn Davis, says officers were called the 900 block of Danville Court around 4a.m. Sunday morning for a report of family violence. Police say a mother called 9-1-1 saying she had been assaulted by her adult son.

When officers arrived there was no answer at the door but the mother was still on 9-1-1 with police and said she needed police to come into the home and she couldn’t get to the front door.

Officers then entered the residence and went up to a third floor bedroom but the door was locked. The officers then entered the bedroom and found the mother and her adult son.

Verbal commands were given to the adult son to get on the ground and he complied, but when officers went to handcuff the son he began to fight.

During the struggle a taser was used but was ineffective and sometime during this fight one of the officers was seriously injured. That officer was able to fire his service weapon and the suspect has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to an area trauma center and is in serious condition.

Anne Arundel Police along with the Maryland State Police continue to investigate this deadly police involved shooting and a representative from Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is also on scene.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook