BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in South Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 9:46 p.m. to the 3500 block of Hanover Street, where they found two men, 26 and 53, in a convenience store suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the victims were on the street when they heard multiple gunshots and were shot. They then ran into a convenience store.
Southern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.
Southern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.