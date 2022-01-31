BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Months after the release of “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” genre-bending pop star Halsey is hitting the road on the Love and Power Tour, with a stop scheduled at Merriweather Post Pavilion in June.
The “Bad at Love” and “Without Me” singer said in an Instagram post last July the concept album is “about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Roughly 1,700 Hospitalized As Positivity Rate Dips To 9%
Halsey went on to write: “This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”READ MORE: U.S. Gives Full Approval To Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine
The album was produced by the award-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, of Nine Inch Nails fame.
The Love and Power tour stops in Columbia on June 8.
MORE NEWS: Bomb Threat Prompts Bowie State Campus Closure & Shelter-In-Place Order
it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/yhUYlZ0Bu0
— h (@halsey) January 31, 2022
Fans who purchased tickets for the Manic Tour, which was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, will have access to presale from Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, February 3 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.